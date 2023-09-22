ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with multiple business burglaries where lawn equipment has been stolen, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO Property Crimes Unit has recently investigated multiple burglaries where suspects have targeted vehicles and businesses. Over $10,000 worth of Stihl lawn equipment had been stolen, according to the ECSO’s post.

Detectives were watching an area in reference to the burglaries and were able to identify one of the suspects and two homes where the stolen lawn equipment was being stored, they said.

Rashaad Stafford was arrested in connection with three of the burglaries and was charged with several counts of grand theft.

Detectives said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.