PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a building while three people were inside it Sunday morning.

Cody Tullis, 26, is charged with first-degree arson.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, April 24, three people were inside a building in Escambia County doing work to make it liveable. One woman said she was painting the wall when she saw a shadow figure walk by a window. A few minutes later, she saw and smelled smoke. She placed her hand on the wall and felt the heat and all three immediately got out of the building.

Once outside, they saw the building on fire and the nearby water hose disconnected from a water source. A neighbor offered his water hose to put out the fire. Engine 4 with Escambia County Fire Rescue also showed up. Someone inside the building said the water hose was connected to a water source about an hour before the fire.

A witness told deputies he saw Tullis set the building on fire. He said he was watching TV when he looked out a window and he saw a man in a yellow shirt pick up a piece of wood that was on fire. He said he saw the man walk over to the building, bend down, and when he stood back up, the piece of wood was no longer in his hand. Deputies found him inside a nearby house wearing what the witness described.

Tullis was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $55,000 bond.