PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend was indicted for her murder.

Kennon Farrow, 39, was indicted by an Escambia County jury on several charges including:

First Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm

Violation of an Injunction Against Domestic Violence

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Farrow was indicted after police arrested him for the murder of Carla Williams, 48. Pensacola Police said Farrow walked into Pensacola Fitness May 24 and shot Williams several times, killing her.

Farrow was charged with domestic violence by strangulation in February. The alleged victim in that case was also Williams, who later filed a restraining order against him. Farrow’s indictment is only a formal accusation, meaning he has not been found guilty of William’s murder. Farrow’s arraignment will be held June 24, where he will go before a judge to hear the charges brought against him.