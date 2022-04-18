WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of “patrolling” a neighborhood acting as law enforcement, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Sturdivant, 38, is charged with impersonating an officer.

Deputies responded Sunday to the area near 49th Avenue and Birch Avenue after a man spotted Sturdivant who he said attacked his niece on a separate occasion. After the man spotted Sturdivant, he called law enforcement. As he was waiting, he says Sturdivant told him “he is a sheriff and to leave the area,” according to the arrest report. He said Sturdivant was holding his hand to his chest area as if he was talking on the radio about the incident. He said Sturdivant is known to “patrol” the streets and act is if he is law enforcement.

Deputies arrived to find Sturdivant walking down Birch Avenue with his dog. They immediately identified him from an active warrant he had from presenting himself as a public official. He was placed under arrest.

While searching Sturdivant, deputies found the following items:

Homemade duty belt around his waist

Flashlight holder with a flashlight

A cell phone which had a police scanner app on

Homemade holder for his cell phone which he had on his chest as if he was using it as a radio

A silver toy gun concealed underneath the belt

While taking Sturdivant to jail, deputies say he told him he patrols the neighborhood on a regular basis and he talked about how he needs to carry his fake gun since he can’t carry a real one.