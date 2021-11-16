Magnet school’s founding principal to have gym named after her in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The gymnasium at a Pensacola magnet school is being named after the founding principal.

The Escambia County School Board approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting that will honor Camille Barr, 84, by putting her name on the gym at Brown-Barge Middle School.

Barr served as principal from 1987 until 1997. She established a nationally and internationally recognized integrative curriculum model which is still in place today.

“Camille Barr is a visionary whose passion and uncompromising commitment to integrative curriculum and school-based management allowed her to attract a dedicated faculty who share her vision,” the resolution reads. “Barr has shared the successful curriculum model at Brown-Barge Middle School and the model of continuous improvement by welcoming researchers and educators from across the country to visit the school.”

The program is one that many other schools in the country have tried to copy.

“The success of the Brown-Barge Middle School program for the past 34 years is the result of Camille Barr’s vision, tenacity, and desire to make the middle-level education better for all middle-level students,” the resolution states.

Barr has also received the award for Principal of the Year for the State of Florida and the Betty Castor Award.