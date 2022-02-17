ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spoke with actor Lou Ferrigno and named him an honorary deputy.

Ferrigno is most known for his roles in “The Incredible Hulk” and “The King of Queens.” He is currently visiting the Pensacola area for Pensacon. Pensacon is an annual event where fans meet up to see their favorite actors, listen to panels and cosplay as their favorite characters.

Ferrigno visited the ESCO and was made an honorary deputy by Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO. Ferrigno was a deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, both of which are in California.

Ferrigno discussed “his experiences and passion for fighting crime,” according to the post.