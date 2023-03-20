PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Local fans of the Long Island Medium will get a chance to get a reading from her. Theresa Caputo is holding an event at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre in April.

Caputo is known for her television series “Long Island Medium” on TLC. Caputo is an American purported psychic who says she speaks to families’ loved ones who have passed over to the other side.

“I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was four years old, but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven,” reads Caputo’s website.

Caputo is set to be at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now.