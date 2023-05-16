PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The proposed 10-mile scenic trail would connect people across the Pensacola area from Scenic Heights to West Pensacola.

“We want it to be something that children that are 8 years old and an elderly couple that’s maybe not in the best health in their 80s all feel comfortable using,” said Jarah Jacquay, President of Blufflike Inc.

The Bluffline, a Pensacola nonprofit, is looking to establish the greenway that would model trails like the Hugh S Branyon trail in Gulf Shores and the Blackwater Heritage trail in Milton.

The trail would be for more than just recreational purposes. Bluffline president Jarah Jacquay says the trail would make it easier for people, especially those in the West Pensacola area to get around town.

“Something like 50 percent of the households in that area don’t own or have access to a private automobile,” said Jacquay. “So they’re dependent on public transportation, which we have room to improve on our system here, and on walking or biking. So we would love to connect them to economic opportunities downtown and on the east side of Pensacola.”

The trail would cost roughly $25 million. The organization hopes to build on existing plans already underway in the city and county.

Jacquay also expects some funding from the state, as The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has recently added the Scenic Highway segment of the project to its list of funding priorities.

“What we’re hearing from the state is that they’ve made significant investments in Central and South Florida,” said Jacquay. “They’re finishing up what’s called the Coast to Coast Connecter, and they’re saying ‘hey Northwest Florida it’s your turn for some love and some special attention.

However, a project like this will take time. Those with Bluffline say with the appropriate funding portions of the path could be ready in two to five years.