PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Florida lawmakers will hear from some of our local communities ahead of the upcoming legislative session in 2023.

County commissioners will pitch their priorities for state funding on different projects during two public hearings in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

In Santa Rosa County, some of their priorities include roads and drainage.

“We’ve got some big funding requests on here,” said Commission Chairman Colten Wright Monday. “We’re requesting a million dollars for construction on Woodbine and Hwy 90 intersection. Some significant improvements to East Bay Blvd drainage.”

Commissioner James Calkins wants to see changes regarding abortion and the second amendment.

“I think we need the heartbeat bill to protect the unborn and we also need to repeal the part of the Stoneman Douglas Act that is related to 18- and 21-year-olds not being able to purchase firearms,” said Calkins.

In Escambia County, commissioners said they want to complete the Beulah I-10 interchange. They want to get $2.5 million for a wastewater lift station on land (OLF-8) that the county purchased from the Navy on Nine Mile Road. They also want to see reform for skyrocketing property insurance rates in the state.

“Many constituents now are priced out of it,” said Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. “There are many of them who are going without it particularly ones who own their homes free and clear. The ones who don’t are having insurance forced placed on them. It’s very onerous. It’s very expensive. It’s going to put a lot of them in a bad way.”

Santa Rosa County’s legislative delegation will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Gulf Breeze Community Center at 800 Shoreline Drive.

Escambia County’s legislative delegation will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College Blvd. Local officials and the general public are invited to attend.