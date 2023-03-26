PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola has been named one of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in 2023 by Fortune.

As part of the report, the hospitals that made the list were ranked by four qualities: acute myocardial infarction rank, heart failure rank, coronary artery bypass graft rank and percutaneous coronary intervention rank. Another factor that went into the list was how many years the hospital had already made the list.

Ascension Sacred Heart ranked fourth when it came to top teaching hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program. This is the hospital’s sixth time making the list. Ascension Sacred Heart received five stars in every ranking except for the percutaneous coronary intervention rank, which received four stars.