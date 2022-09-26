ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm.

Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.

“We have a checklist just like with holidays,” said Grocery Advantage owner Mark Fisher. “We stay hurricane ready throughout the whole season with extra water. We have a big stock pile in the back with gallons of water and 24 packs.”

While its uncertain whether or not Escambia County will be in Ian’s path, local officials want residents to stay weather ready and weather prepared. People are encouraged to stock up on enough food and water to last up to seven days after a storm according to Escambia County Emergency Management.

“We have plenty of water and canned food, and we are cautiously optimistic,” said Fisher.