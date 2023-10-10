PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Local governments are preparing to pitch their funding priorities to Florida lawmakers ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

“We have two significant legislative asks coming,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

The City of Pensacola is looking for state funding to demolish the old Baptist Hospital to make room for affordable housing. Baptist is finalizing a deal now to donate the property to the city.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said the city will also ask the state to fund about one-third of the cost of a new $70 million terminal at Pensacola International Airport.

“We’re looking for $23 million at the federal level, 23 at the state then we will bond the other 23,” Reeves said.

Escambia County is also making its list of priorities. After years of planning and funding falling through, they’re hoping for an I-10 interchange to relieve traffic in the quickly growing Beulah community.

The city and county will finalize their lists before Oct. 26 when they meet with the local delegation of legislators to make their pleas for state funding in the 2024 legislative session.