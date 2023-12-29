PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the countdown to 2024 begins, many people in Pensacola will head downtown to their favorite bars and restaurants.

“It’s gonna be so exciting downtown,” Seville Quarter General Manager Jack Williams said. “It’s gonna be so crowded, with people just walking around.”

Seville Quarter is one popular spot for people to ring in the new year. They’re expecting anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people to join the party.

“The bartender staff is of veterans, and they can sling the liquor so to speak,” Williams said. “I think it’s mutually beneficial for our employees and the patrons because we have the best bands playing that we get all year long, and we have a great atmosphere.”

But the Pensacola Police Department is urging people to think twice before getting behind the wheel after a night of partying.

PPD says they’ll be on the roads ready to stop impaired drivers.

“It’s a very selfish thing to do and if we catch you doing it you’re going to go to jail,” Mike Wood of the Pensacola Police Department said.

And a DUI won’t be cheap.

“A DUI is gonna cost you, between court costs and attorney’s fees, about $10,000. Whereas a Lyft an Uber or a cab is gonna cost about $25 or $30, so it really doesn’t make sense to drink and drive,” Wood said.