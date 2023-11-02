PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola-based band Goldmine and the Choral Society of Pensacola are set to perform a unique concert to benefit pediatric cancer research on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Family Cultural Center.

Goldmine and the Choral Society will cover Imagine Dragons songs to tribute the Grammy Award-winning band and will raise money for Imagine Dragons’ pediatric cancer foundation, the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

CONCERT LOCATION:

The concert will feature a presentation about the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and Tyler’s brother, Jesse, will emcee the event as a special guest.

“This pediatric cancer benefit show will be a fusion of choral music, rock and roll, dance, and spoken word, providing Pensacola with a highly unique concert experience,” a release reads. “It will consist of a high-energy set from Goldmine that transports audiences back to the golden era of classic rock, as well as a beautifully curated UWF Singers set of diverse choral pieces under the direction of Steenblik. Together with Mixon Magic Performing Arts, this event will harness the immense power of music to help families in their fight against pediatric cancer.”

Goldmine’s lead singer, Tris Weeks, has been planning the concert for years and hopes to make the event an annual tradition.

Those looking to sponsor the event, call 850-525-6057.

Tickets can be purchased at the Clark Family Cultural Center or online, and tickets start at $20.