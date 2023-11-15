ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Lillian woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 55-year-old was on State Road 8, just east of exit 7, when the crash happened. She was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, at mile marker 7, in a pickup truck when she lost control of the vehicle and left the road, according to an FHP news release.

The pickup truck “entered the south shoulder of the roadway and collided with a standing tree,” the news release said.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Relatives had not been notified of this writing.

