PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A lightning strike over the weekend caused a Pensacola business to catch fire.

The lightning bolt struck the roof of Genesis Land and Title on East Olive Road, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Nearby fire departments had to come in to help because of the massive fire in the lobby. It took nearly an hour for them to get it under control.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

