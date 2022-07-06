PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thousands of locals and tourists will flock to Pensacola Beach this weekend for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Airshow.

The Blues’ dress rehearsal is Friday, and the official airshow starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

With temperatures expected to be scorching this weekend, WKRG News 5 asked Pensacola Beach lifeguards how you should be prepared to beat the heat during the airshow.

Alexander Johnson, Pensacola Beach Water Safety Deputy Chief, said it comes down to hydration. Lifeguards are fully staffed and ready to respond to any heat-related calls during the airshow.

“It’s Blues weekend. We know everybody is packing their coolers full of beer, food and snacks, but please please please don’t forget to pack the water,” said Johnson. “The shade. A tent. An umbrella. Gatorade, stuff like that. You need to stay hydrated. We have all our towers open, all of our regular patrols. We’re ready to go for the Blues.”

Water rescues are always a big concern when masses of people gather on the beach, but the heat is also a worry. Johnson said sometimes beach goers just don’t think about it. Pensacola Beach lifeguards have already dealt with a spike in heat-related rescues this year.

“We were doing heat calls every day during June, so it’s definitely been a huge factor this year,” said Johnson. During the airshow Saturday, heat index values could approach 108 degrees, according to WKRG News 5’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Lifeguards said to pay attention to warning signs of heat stroke and call 911 the minute you don’t feel safe.

“(Call 911 if you’re feeling) dizzy, lightheaded, feeling overheated or starting to get confused,” said Johnson.

Lifeguards said if beach goers prepare, wear plenty of sunscreen and hydrate, it should be a great weekend at the beach with the Blues.

Lifeguards also remind the public to pay attention to flag conditions and keep in mind beachgoers aren’t allowed in the water once the airshow begins.