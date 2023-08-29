PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beach goers in Perdido Key may now notice a bright yellow tube has been placed on Public Access No. 4.

The rescue tube is a flotation device similar to what a lifeguard would use but is for the average person to grab to help a swimmer in distress.

“We’re providing flotation devices, public access flotation devices, to untrained people,” Rescue Tube Foundation Executive Director Branch Lotspeich said. “Family members, friends, good samaritans even, who have decided to go into the water to help someone in distress. But you should never go into the water without a flotation device to protect yourself.”

The rescue tube is easy to use. Strap it over your shoulder, swim out to the swimmer in distress, pass them the tube and wait to be rescued.

Before even attempting a rescue, the first step is to call 911 and only attempt a rescue if you’re a strong swimmer.

So far, the response to the rescue tube from beachgoers has been positive.

“I think it’s good any kind of flotation is going to be a great assistance to be able to get someone out there to save somebody,” beachgoer Zack Redman said.

The installation comes to Perdido Key where there are no life guards. Instead, rescues are preformed by Escambia County Fire Rescue.

According to the County, Escambia County Fire Rescue has responded to approximately 25 rescues on Perdido Key since March 1.

“If there’s not going to be any lifeguards, I think there should be some kind of safety device out here that’s going to be able to help people that are stuck in the rip currents or just drowning in general,” Redman said.

County commissioner Jeff Bergosh says they do plan on installing additional rescue tubes, and lifeguards are expected to come to Perdido Key beaches next season.