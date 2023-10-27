PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The effort to create a new city in Northwest Florida passed a major hurdle Thursday night and the final decision could be up to voters.

The Escambia County legislative delegation, made up of State Senator Doug Broxson, Representative Michelle Salzman and Representative Alex Andrade, voted in favor of passing a bill to put the incorporation of Perdido on the ballot.

It will now go to Tallahassee. If the state legislature and governor sign off on it during the 2024 legislative session, there will be a referendum on the ballot as early as November 2024.