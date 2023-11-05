PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Winds Cares Foundation and the University of West Florida‘s Louis Maygarden Center for Financial Literacy are teaming up to educate people on how to shop for and finance cars.

Member Advocate Expert at Gulf Winds Credit Union, Daniel Arney, will lead the event. The workshop will take place on Nov. 7, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the UWF Conference Center Conference Room A.

“Our foundation seeks to deepen existing community initiatives and uplift citizens, whether young or elderly, through financial education, mentorship, and assisting with basic needs,” said Kurt Stenerson, president of the Gulf Winds Cares Foundation. “The center is a practical partner, as they do just that through their counseling and services to create positive cycles of financial health.”

The UWF Louis Maygarden Center seeks to “improve the financial health and well-being of all persons” in the Northwest Florida area, according to a news release.

“The Louis Maygarden Center for Financial Literacy and Gulf Winds Credit Union are deeply committed to improving the financial literacy of everyone in our region,” said Rachel Linn, Program Manager at the Center.

Anyone interested in the workshop can sign up at this link. Lunch will be provided.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: