PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida lawmakers and a local school board are looking at ways to restrict social media and cell phone use in public schools.

A proposed bill would ban the use of phones during classroom instruction and it would allow teachers to confiscate students’ phones in Florida. It would also ban social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook on school WiFi networks.

Escambia County already bans social media on its networks but the school board is considering a ban on social media even if the phone is not connected to school WiFi.

“We could put some language…just a blanket ban on the use of social media and I think we need to spell it out for kids so that they understand if you are sitting at lunch and you want to make yourself a little TikTok video, you’re violating the code of conduct,” Escambia County School Board General Counsel Ellen Odom said.

The school board will discuss the code of conduct for the upcoming school year at its regular meeting on Tuesday.