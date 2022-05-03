PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Laurel Hill man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to charges relating to child exploitation.

Cody Dewayne Jones, 27, pled guilty Jan. 11, 2022, to:

Attempted enticement of a minor

Attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor

Committing a felony while a registered sex offender

Jones was arrested after he sent pornographic images and sexually explicit texts to an Okaloosa deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl. Jones was arrested after he agreed to meet with the deputy, who he believed was a 14-year-old, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for North Florida.

Jones believed he was meeting up “for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity,” with a child. After Jones serves his sentence, he will be on probation for 10 years. Jones will continue to be ordered to register as a sex offender once he’s released, according to the release.