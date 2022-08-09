ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With school starting tomorrow, August 10 for Escambia County Public Schools, there are several parents that may have forgotten essential school supplies to help their kids start the new school year on the right foot.

School supplies:

Office Depot – The featured sale of the week at Office Depot is 25% off on select back-to-school items with Buy Online, Pick up in Store. Parents can also save up to 30% on all classroom essentials. There are three locations for Office Depot in Pensacola, one next to the Cordova Mall, one on W. Fairfield Drive and one on Pensacola Blvd. They all close at 8 p.m.

Walmart – Parents that shop for their supplies at Walmart could save up to 70% on select back-to-school items, with several notebooks and folders coming in at less than $2. There are four Walmart locations in Pensacola, one on Mobile Hwy., one at N. Navy Blvd., one on Pensacola Blvd., and one on S. Blue Angel Pkwy. They all close at 11 p.m., tonight.

Target – At Target, teachers get 15% off on all supplies they buy and several of their back-to-school items are below $1. There are three Targets in Pensacola, one on Bayou Blvd., one on E. 9 Mile Road and one on S. Blue Angel Pkwy. They all close at 10 p.m.

Best Buy – Let’s not forget the tech electronics that can make this school year easier. Best Buy has several deals going on right now, including a Lenovo laptop for $599.99, Beats by Dr. Dre for $149.99 and a Ninja DualBrew 12-cup coffee maker for $119.99. Best Buy is located in Cordova Mall in Pensacola and is open until 8 p.m.

Clothing:

Old Navy – For those that are scrambling to get a uniform, Old Navy has khaki pants and polos in a variety of colors on sale for up to 60%. Old Navy in Pensacola is located in Cordova Mall and closes at 8 p.m.

Ross – Clothes at Ross were marked down yesterday in Pensacola. There are three locations in Pensacola, one on W. Fairfield Dr., one in the Cordova Mall, and one on N. Davis Hwy. They all close at 10 p.m.

JCPenney – For your back-to-school look, JCPenney has select clothing items up to 65% off. There is one location in Pensacola, located on N. Davis Hwy. They close at 8 p.m.

Goodwill – Goodwill is always a good choice for inexpensive back-to-school options. There are three locations in Pensacola, but the one located on McLemore St., does not open until Wednesday at 9 a.m. The Goodwill located on E. Olive Road closes at 8 p.m., and the Ensley Goodwill closes at 6 p.m.