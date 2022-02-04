PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Drivers should plan for alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge starting Sunday night.

Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the other half of the bridge. This work will be done from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday.

In addition, Bayfront Parkway eastbound near the bridge will be shifted onto the roundabout to access U.S. 98 during this time. This will allow crews to play rip rap, or shoreline protection, along Bayfront Parkway.

Construction of the bridge is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.