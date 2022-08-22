ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Lane closures on Barrancas Avenue and side streets will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through the next several weeks as crews lower manholes in preparation for paving work, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The work will begin between 8 p.m., and 6 a.m.

The following streets will have work done on them:

Alternating lane closures on Country Club Road, Lakewood Road, and Carys Lane. Traffic will be controlled by a flagger operation.

The outside eastbound (right) lane of Barrancas Avenue will be closed near Live Oak Avenue.

The center lane of Barrancas Avenue (the dual-use left turn lane) will be closed between Manchester Street and Live Oak Avenue.

All activities are weather-dependent, FDOT said, and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com