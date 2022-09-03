PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach is one of the most popular areas in the state of Florida for travelers and beachgoers for several months out of the year. Holiday weekends, like Labor Day, bring in large crowds and hundreds of thousands of people.

WKRG took a look at all the viable parking options up and down Pensacola Beach to ensure you have an idea of where free, covered and paid parking areas are during your holiday weekend.

There are plenty of free parking options for visitors both close to the beach and within the city. The first 30 minutes of your parking session is free when you park in a City-managed parking spot, according to the City of Pensacola website.

There are several options for free, two-hour parking throughout the city. Handicapped parking is free in any on-street parking space. All City of Pensacola public parking is free on Sundays, including in the Jefferson Street Garage.

Free parking options

Community Maritime Park

Bayfront Parkway – Surface Lot

Belmont-Devilliers – Surface Lot

South Palafox Marina – Surface Lot

Bartram Park

Fountain Park

Commendencia Lot

Park and Trolley Lot

Civic Center Lot

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery and Cafe

Residence Inn Pensacola Downtown (customers only)

Courtyard Pensacola Downtown (customers only)

Baptist Medical Towers (visitors only)

Gulf Breeze

Springhill Suites Pensacola (customers only)

Map of free, metered, and handicapped parking in Pensacola (via CityofPensacola.com)

How to Park & Pay

Car drivers have one of two options in order to pay for parking in Pensacola.

Pay by App Pay at a Pay Station

The city has its own parking app called, PARKPensacola which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Drivers wishing to use the app must download it to their device, pick a location on the map, select the duration of your parking session and then make a payment. For more information and FAQs regarding the app, visit parkpensacola.com.

The pay stations are located at each city-owned parking lots, on-street parking and the Jefferson Street Garage. Look out for the teal signs around each lot. Drivers will need to park their car, walk up to a pay station, enter their tag number, put payment in (coins, bills, card) and note if they want a receipt or not (you do not need to print your receipt). Drivers have the ability to extend their time via the app saving the time of having to go back to the parking lot.

Hours of Enforcement

For on-street parking, hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. OR 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday–Saturday depending on which zone you are in (the PARKPensacola app will show you via GPS all of the options nearest to you including hours and rates so you can pick the one you want.)

Parking Rates

FREE for the first 30 minutes

$0.50 Per Hour On-Street Parking

$0.50 Per Hour North Palafox Lot Parking

$3.50 Per Hour 6am-7pm, $5.00 Per Hour, 7pm-6am Tarragona Lot

$0.50 Per Hour Jefferson Street Garage

Sundays are FREE

There are also several other parking options for car drivers. The following are not free and available to view via Parkopedia.com. You can view hourly pricing with each link below.