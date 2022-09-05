PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day weekend brings traffic from all over to the Pensacola beaches. But for local business owners, the weekend marks the end of the tourist season.

“We definitely rely on these holiday weekends. Most of us are in this industry where we make all our money in the summer and we kind of feed off that during the winter,” said Joseph Weaver, owner of Wave Cutter Charters and Happy Hour.

This year however, business owners in Pensacola faced labor shortages during their busiest season.

“Labor shortages are still real out here. We had a hard time looking for captains, we’re looking for people to help run the boat, we’re looking to grow.” Said Weaver.

The Frisky Dolphin Oyster Bar and Grill was also not able to open for their typical extended hours this season because of staffing shortages.

As the busy season ends businesses are looking ahead to new ways to bring in local traffic.

Frisky Dolphin’s General Manager Lesheia Ferreira explains, “We know it is the end of the tourist season generally, but that’s when we start ramping up for football season and events. We’re a great spot for events.”

Frisky Dolphin plays just about every NFL and College Football game while offering their daily specials.

Wave Cutter Charters and Happy Hour is looking to bring the local crowd in with Halloween themed parties on their boats and a local pub crawl.

Before tourist traffic picks back up, local businesses are channeling their business ideas towards Pensacola residents.