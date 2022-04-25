PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Lafitte held their annual ‘Pirates for Prostates’ Golf Tournament for the tenth year last week. The event was held on Friday, April 22, and ended on Saturday, April 23.

The annual website said the mission of the event is to address prostate cancer, which is the second-largest health threat to men. The proceeds of the Tournament provide assistance for men in the Greater Pensacola region who need prostate screenings or treatments who can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs. The event was held at the Scenic Hills Country Club.

The website states they bring awareness to prostate cancer because so many are unaware and remain untreated.