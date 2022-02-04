Warning: Please take caution in reading this story.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A national podcast has shed light on the murder of a Pensacola private investigator in 2017.

‘Killer Instinct,’ hosted by social media influencer Savannah Brymer, is “a true-crime podcast that sheds light on horrific events, but more importantly, attempts to bring justice to the many grieving families that these crimes have touched,” according to Spotify.

The episode titled, “Trust In A Friend Turned Sour: The Story of Taylor Wright,” follows the story of 33-year-old Taylor Wright. Wright was 33 years old when she was murdered in 2017.

WKRG News 5 brought you the original story in October 2017 and will be revisiting it in this article.

Taylor Wright spent most of her life in North Carolina which is where she married Jeff Wright and had a child. She worked as a police officer and eventually became a private investigator.

Wright was struggling with a drug problem, according to Brymer. The Wrights decided to get a divorce and when they did, Taylor decided to move from North Carolina to Pensacola, Fla. When Wright arrived to Florida, she ended up meeting her then-girlfriend, Cassandra Waller, who she met on a dating app.

Shortly before she went missing, Wright took $100,000 out of her and her ex-husband’s joint bank account. When she got the money, she ended up splitting it and giving it to some different friends to hold for her until she needed it. One of the friends Wright gave part of the money to was a woman by the name of Ashley McArthur, who was one of Wright’s closest friends in Pensacola.

McArthur and Wright made a deal that McArthur would put the money in a safety deposit box until Wright needed the money, and at that time, McArthur and Wright would go to the bank together to take the money out.

Brymer said that Wright asked McArthur multiple times to meet her at the bank but every time she asked her, McArthur would come up with an excuse as to why she couldn’t go.

On Sept. 8, 2017, Wright had plans to go with McArthur to the bank and get the money out of the safety deposit box. During the day, McArthur called Waller and said instead of going to the bank, the two women were going to go ride horses in East Milton. Waller was concerned when McArthur told her this because she knew how important getting the money was to Wright.

When Waller got off the phone with McArthur, she started to text Wright, but she didn’t receive a response until almost 7 p.m. that night. When Wright texted Waller, she said, “I’ll call you later. I’m not angry with you and I should have called, but I just need to think. I’m trying to get my life organized and on track.” Waller became upset and started texting Wright not to come home because she could never stop lying, but Wright never responded.

After a few days, Waller was extremely worried and filed a missing person report. Brymer said that right away police started to investigate this as a homicide.

When police questioned McArthur, she said there was never a safety deposit box and she didn’t know what the police were talking about even though they had proof through text messages that she did. When police tracked McArthur’s phone from that day they found that she was nowhere near where she said she was.

Police later discovered that McArthur had been cashing checks, that were supposedly from Wright, but had been forged.

McArthur knew she was in trouble when police brought all of the evidence to her attention, therefore she stopped cooperating with police and asked for an attorney, according to Brymer.

On Oct. 19, 2017, police got a search warrant to search Britt Farms and just two hours after the search, police found the remains of Taylor Wright. Her body was found covered in concrete and soil and was completely wrapped in a hammock. There was a bullet hole in her skull, which was ultimately confirmed to be her cause of death.

McArthur was then arrested that night for first-degree premeditated murder but pleaded not guilty at trial. Ultimately, McArthur was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison serving at least a minimum of 25 years. McArthur is currently serving her time at the Lowell Correctional Institute in Ocala, Fla.

To listen to the podcast, click here.