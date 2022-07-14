PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Georgia university has given a student the inaugural award named after a Pensacola athlete who was killed July 1, 2021.

Kennesaw State University Sophomore Quarterback DeAngelo Hardy received the Ladarius “L.D.” Clardy Memorial Impact Award.

The university will give out the award every year to a member of the program that embodies Clardy’s love for the game, the example he led on and off the field, and the level of excellence he would want his teammates to live up to.

Clardy’s parents were there to give the award to Hardy. Clardy, who played football at Pine Forest High School, was in his first year at KSU when he was shot and killed in Pensacola while he was home visiting family. Five men have been arrested and are awaiting trial.