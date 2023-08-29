PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Keith Agee and his mother, Sheila, were indicted by an Escambia County Grand Jury for the charge of first-degree premeditated murder, Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Tuesday.

The indictments stem from the shooting of Brooklyn Sims at the Home Depot on Davis Highway on Aug. 11.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released text messages that they said were between Sheila and Keith. Those messages show Sheila encouraging her son Keith to kill Sims.

Keith and Sheila are both being held without bond and are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 1.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, and Assistant State Attorney Alvin “Trey” Myers is prosecuting.