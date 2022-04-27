ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is saying farewell to two retiring K9 deputies.

K9 Thor and K9 Bady were celebrated with “pup-safe cakes” and treats from Sheriff Chip Simmons, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

These dogs have earned their retirement. K9 officers and deputies spend hundreds of hours training with handlers to fine-tune their tracking skills. K9s are trained early, with some starting out at three months old.

Obedience and agility are required when these dogs are out in the field. K9 deputies oftentimes jump fences, climb ladders and leap over ditches to track smells. K9 Thors and K9 will hopefully enjoy their treats and their newfound time with their family.