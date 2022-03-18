ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Extensive damage was left behind Friday at Perdido River Farms near Atmore, as severe weather made its way through the area.

John English, the farm’s general manager, said severe storms destroyed the farm’s equipment and hay barns.

Trucks were seen stuck underneath the equipment barn’s collapsed tin roof. Tin was thrown around the property.

Across Poarch Road, a hay barn was also destroyed. Tin was seen wrapped around fences.

The damage can’t be fixed, English said, but luckily, no one was hurt. Employees at the farm had the day off because of that risk of severe weather. English said it could have been worse.

“Once I got over here to kind of observe and check out what was going on, it was pretty devastating with the amount of damage we had to hay and equipment barns,” said English. “We’ve got some trucks that appear to be under the barns. I was very surprised, but thankful for who we work for. They were able to let us off as far as travel offices today, so no one was injured or hurt here. Just thankful.”

English said no cattle were injured during the storms.