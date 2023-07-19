PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state called their final witnesses Wednesday in Da’Quavion Snowden’s murder trial.

The jury also watched interrogation video in which Snowden admitted to driving the car, from which dozens of shots were fired at Ladarius Clardy’s vehicle in 2021, killing the former Pine Forest High School quarterback. Another person in Clardy’s car was also shot but survived.

“I don’t understand how can I be charged with murder when I didn’t shoot no gun,” Snowden told investigators during interrogation.

Snowden’s attorney argued Snowden could not have fired the shots that killed Clardy, as he was driving with a front seat passenger.

Snowden told investigators he had a bad feeling that night, but did not know what was going to happen and did not know that Clardy was driving the other vehicle.

The jury and Clardy’s family also listened to testimony from the medical examiners office, who described and showed the autopsy results with Clardy’s gunshot wounds and determined the cause of death.

“Based on the totality of the evidence, we ruled out natural, we ruled out accident, we ruled out suicide and that left us with homicide,” said Dr. Timothy Gallagher, former Escambia County Medical Examiner.

After the final witness, the defense motioned for acquittal, stating there was not sufficient evidence.

“The state has the burden to prove that not only a crime was committed but also the defendant is the individual that committed that crime. The state has failed to present substantial, competent and reliable evidence to show that Mr. Snowden is the individual who caused the death of Ladarius Clardy or that Mr. Snowden did some act in furtherance of the attempted cause of death of Mr. Eric Young,” Snowden’s attorney, Jasmine Green, said.

That motion was denied.

Snowden will not be testifying and the defense will not be calling any witnesses.

Both sides rested their case.

The trial will resume Thursday morning with closing arguments.