PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The trial starts Tuesday morning for a former fire chief charged with murder in Northwest Florida.

The jury was selected Monday in the trial of Brian Easterling who is the former Baker Fire Chief in Okaloosa County. Easterling is accused of killing Michael Evers in June 2022.

Officials say Evers was his longtime friend and he owned an auto body shop on Creighton Road in Pensacola. After a dispute over money in June 2022, deputies say that’s where Easterling killed the shop owner and hid his body under a car cover.

