PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a woman guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.

72-year-old Yagaunda Buschbaum shot her neighbor six times at Myrtle Grove Villas on September 25, 2020. The victim was critically injured but survived.

Three days before the shooting, Buschbaum made a false complaint of burglary against the victim resulting in a warrant for his arrest, prosecutors said. On the night of the shooting, Buschbaum called law enforcement to come serve the warrant. Before deputies arrived, she lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment, according to the State Attorney’s office.

Buschbaum will be sentenced September 30, 2022. She faces up to life in prison and must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 25 years in prison.