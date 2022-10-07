PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury deliberated Friday and found a man guilty of killing his friend in 2020.

Stefan Gislason was found guilty of second-degree murder. Gislason shot Dillon Shanks in the back of his head killing him on April 20, 2020 at a home on Durango Drive.

Witnesses said it started as a fight between the two men outside. They reported hearing a gunshot after the two men went into the home. Prosecutors said Gislason lied to police when they arrived on scene telling them Shanks killed himself.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.