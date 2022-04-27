PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury has found a man not guilty in connection to a shooting that killed an innocent bystander outside a Pensacola nightclub in 2019.

“I’m devastated and it hits like a brick,” said Tawana Campbell.

Campbell reacted Wednesday evening to the jury’s verdict for Dante Walker who was on trial for accessory to murder in the death of her daughter Elizabeth Harris.

“I feel like we were in two different courtrooms you know and nobody’s being held accountable for this and it’s actually sad,” said Campbell.

Harris was 20 years old. She had been at a concert when the shots rang out near Platinum Nightclub on Palafox Street. Police said more than 40 shots were fired between the Bro and the Cash gangs but Harris was never a target.

“It’s unnecessary BS,” said Campbell. “That’s exactly what it is. It’s like what are you fighting for? And why can’t you get the person you’re looking for?”

Two others, Tequan Warren and Cordellious Dyess, had murder charges dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

“Nobody is going to be held accountable and it’s sad because they get to walk around and look at me, my daughter, my grandbaby, yeah, I killed her daughter,” said Campbell. “You know what I mean? That’s crazy.”

Campbell said she doesn’t know what to do now but she said she’ll always fight for justice for her daughter.

“Until I can’t fight anymore,” said Campbell. “She didn’t deserve this.”

20-year-old Markeasia James is the last person charged in this case. WKRG News 5 is working to get an update on when she’ll be in court.