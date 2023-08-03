PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing two people during a drug deal in 2021.

An Escambia County jury found 20-year-old Nathan Brown guilty of two counts of murder on Thursday. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Nov. 9, 2021, David Purchase and Natalie Greenough were found shot to death inside a car in Warrington. Prosecutors said the victims met Brown near Waycross and Stonewall Avenue to sell him marijuana. Brown told investigators he didn’t have any money and planned to rob them.

A 16-year-old boy is also charged with murder. His next court date is October 4.