CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020.

An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison.

Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting but Myles was acquitted on those two counts of aggravated battery.