PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Atmore man faces life in prison after a murder conviction in Escambia County, Florida.

Prosecutors say Christopher Stacey shot two men at a home in Walnut Hill in June 2018. He then loaded them in a vehicle and dumped them in a creek across the state line in Atmore.

Dalton Davis was killed in the shooting. Troy Boutwell survived and later died from an unrelated cause.

Stacey was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.