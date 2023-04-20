PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Circuit Court Judge deemed Ulric Adriel Novelozo a sexual predator and sentenced him to 20 years in prison Thursday, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

According to the release, an Escambia County jury convicted Novelozo of Sexual Battery While in a Position of Familial Authority and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on Feb. 28, 2023.

The charges are from a report to law enforcement that Novelozo “had repeatedly sexually abused a 12-year-old child,” according to the release. The report came in November 2021.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation in this case.