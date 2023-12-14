PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jubilee Church in Pensacola is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast and OneGenAway to host a drive-thru food distribution on Saturday.

The food will be distributed from 9 a.m. through noon or whenever all the food has been handed out at 5910 North W. Street in Pensacola in the church parking lot.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION LOCATION:

“Our church knows that this time of year creates financial strain on families,” Jubilee Church Lead Pastor Tim Fox said. “With food prices soaring and money being spent on Christmas, we are honored to give back to those in need in our local community.”

Families can pick up their food while staying in their cars.

Jubilee Church will provide uplifting worship music and encouraging stories while people wait in their vehicles.

Call the church office at 850-474-9484 for more information.

