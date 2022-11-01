PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall.

Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to the organization to support its mission of delivering first-class healthcare. Guests who dine at the restaurant on opening day will be given the opportunity to enter to win free subs for a year.

The restaurant will offer new technologies to enhance customer experience, including a self-order kiosk, QR code self-ordering and the ability to notify customers that their order is ready via text as they shop around the mall.

The location will be the first corporate restaurant to open under the new leadership of Indigo Hospitality Group CEO Robert Cvetkovski.

“The Jon Smith Subs brand is an American food icon and we’re proud to carry on its legacy,” said Cvetkovski. “The Pensacola location will be the first of many restaurants that we will open in the next year, and we look forward to evolving the brand and expanding its presence throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

Under Indigo Hospitality Group’s new ownership, the brand has 70 franchises contracted to open across several regions, including Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Florida, California, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Some sandwiches that are popular at Jon Smith Subs are the Steak Bomb, The Cuban, The Reuban, Hot Pastrami and The Gator.

“We specialize in our Hot Bombs,” added Cvetkovski. “Our guests come to us because of the thrill of the grill – it’s what makes us so special.”

Available for dine-in and takeout, the Pensacola Jon Smith Subs will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m., until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m., until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. The 860-square-foot restaurant will offer online ordering and delivery as well as free Wi-Fi.

For more information or to place an order online, click here.