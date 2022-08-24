PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Interstate Fair have announced the lineup for the 2022 fair, which will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30.

The fair will host performances by many different groups including country music artist Joe Nichols on Monday, Oct. 24. Nichols will take the stage that night to perform many of his old-school country and contemporary songs. The lineup includes:

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. — Cat Country BIG Lip Sync Battle Finals

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. — Creedance Revived Tribute Band

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Head Games The Foreigner Tribute

Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. — 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show

Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. — Joe Nichols

Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. — FFA Livestock Auction

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — The Beach Buoys: A Tribute to the Beach Boys

Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. — White Tie Rock Ensemble

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. — Parmalee

Other performances at the fair will include PUPPY PALS Comedic Stunt Dog Show, Wolves of the World show and Cirque Ma’Ceo by Cavallo Equestrian Arts.

The Pensacola fair will be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds located on Mobile Highway. Directions are listed on the fair’s website. This event offers fair-goers attractions, food, shows and more.

More information about the fair will be provided closer to the date.