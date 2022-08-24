PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Interstate Fair have announced the lineup for the 2022 fair, which will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30.
The fair will host performances by many different groups including country music artist Joe Nichols on Monday, Oct. 24. Nichols will take the stage that night to perform many of his old-school country and contemporary songs. The lineup includes:
- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. — Cat Country BIG Lip Sync Battle Finals
- Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. — Creedance Revived Tribute Band
- Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Head Games The Foreigner Tribute
- Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. — 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show
- Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. — Joe Nichols
- Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. — FFA Livestock Auction
- Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — The Beach Buoys: A Tribute to the Beach Boys
- Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. — White Tie Rock Ensemble
- Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. — Parmalee
Other performances at the fair will include PUPPY PALS Comedic Stunt Dog Show, Wolves of the World show and Cirque Ma’Ceo by Cavallo Equestrian Arts.
The Pensacola fair will be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds located on Mobile Highway. Directions are listed on the fair’s website. This event offers fair-goers attractions, food, shows and more.
More information about the fair will be provided closer to the date.
