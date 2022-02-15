PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Construction is complete on Jefferson Street in Downtown Pensacola paving the way for a redevelopment project that creates the East Garden District.

Improvements on Jefferson Street include wider sidewalks, new drainage, road resurfacing, safety upgrades, and the power lines are now under ground.

“We think this really creates a true connector for everything from Palafox all the way east to Alcaniz,” Mayor Grover Robinson said.

This has been a public-private partnership that started when Chad Henderson with Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate went to Mayor Robinson with a proposal.

“This is kind of the closing of construction of Jefferson Street but really just the beginning of further development in creating the East Garden District,” said Henderson.

The East Garden District will include new restaurants, places to live, and a nine-story hotel with a rooftop bar between Garden and Chase Streets. Construction on the hotel is expected to start in about three months.