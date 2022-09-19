PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida agents arrested a man after they said he traveled to Pensacola to have sex with a minor.
Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, of Jamaica, was arrested after he messaged an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. Samuels planned to meet with the agent after sending “lewd photos of himself,” according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Samuels traveled to Pensacola, believing he was meeting up with a young girl. Once Samuels arrived, he was charged with:
- one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation
- seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors
- one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony
Samuels was booked into the Escambia County jail. Currently, he is being held without bond. The Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with this investigation, according to the release.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.