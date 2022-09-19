PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida agents arrested a man after they said he traveled to Pensacola to have sex with a minor.

Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, of Jamaica, was arrested after he messaged an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. Samuels planned to meet with the agent after sending “lewd photos of himself,” according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Samuels traveled to Pensacola, believing he was meeting up with a young girl. Once Samuels arrived, he was charged with:

one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation

seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors

one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony

Samuels was booked into the Escambia County jail. Currently, he is being held without bond. The Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with this investigation, according to the release.