Cracks in the court plague almost all of the bottom level tennis courts at Roger Scott Tennis Center.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Pensacola tennis community gathered at the Pensacola City Council meeting to make sure the city council knew how much of a necessity the courts at Roger Scott Tennis Center need to be repaired.

In the end, the city council agreed to move forward with $3.8 million going towards the improvement project, which would demolish 12 hard courts and replace them with 12 asphalt courts, as well as resurface five tennis courts on the north row.

“This isn’t necessarily a want of the tennis community, it’s a need,” Brock Sakey, a tennis director at Roger Scott and the owner of Gulf Coast Tennis Group, the group that leases the tennis center from the city, said. “People have boycotted playing at our facility. People from out of town won’t come to our tennis tournaments anymore. So, hopefully, tonight is the night that we get over the hump.”

Tennis player Xiaobo Dong said as an immigrant, Roger Scott Tennis Center has been a home for him.

“The Roger Scott Tennis Center is a big part of a lot of peoples’ lives, especially for tennis players, the Special Olympic kids and different communities, including myself, as an. immigrant,” Dong said. “Currently, I am organizing a large, national scientific conference and put Pensacola down on the bid. The board is still considering it, and they really don’t like the choice because we don’t have the capacity to host a 500-people scientific conference. Compared to Roger Scott, it brings in 100-200 players nationally, and sometimes, internationally, to play in tournaments, but we need these courts to be repaved.”

A new Pensacola resident, Dakota DellaFera told the board about the community at Roger Scott Tennis Center who welcomed her in with open arms.

“It is such a beautiful place to come to, and it is so diverse,” DellaFera said. “Every age group, men, women, it doesn’t matter what race you are, culture or religion. They all come together for a common love. To be new and all these new people moving in to Pensacola, what a great place to suggest. It’s more than just tennis. I couldn’t have been more happy to move to Pensacola and find such wonderful people.”

Escambia County is putting $1,302,545.50 into the project, while the city is providing the remainder.

The construction bid was awarded to Biggs Construction Company, Inc., who had the lowest bid of $3,090,559.44, plus a bid alternate in the amount of $68,907 and a 10 percent contingency of $315,946.64, for a total amount of $3,475,413.08.

The project will include improving sidewalks, drainage, fencing, grassing improvements, and electrical improvements.

For more information on Roger Scott Tennis Center, click here.