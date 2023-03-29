Even though it’s only February it’s starting to feel like Summer on the Gulf Coast.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It is officially Spring and the weather is heating up at the perfect time. Hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists are lining the Gulf Coast to soak up the sun during Spring Break and family vacations. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I drink alcohol on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for alcohol on beaches in Pensacola.

According to www.escambiaso.com, alcohol can be consumed on sandy portions of the beaches ONLY. There is no glass allowed on any of the beaches.

Failing to comply with these rules and regulations may result into a second-degree misdemeanor charge and if convicted, a possible $500 fine and/or 60 days jail time.

According to myescambia.com, the west side of the Pensacola Gulf Pier is an “Alcohol FREE Zone.”

More rules and regulations: