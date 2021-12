PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a tent near the 17th Avenue trestle.

Police say the victim is a homeless man, and it appears that he had died some time ago. Investigators do not know the cause of his death at this time.

As officers were approaching the tent, a man ran from it. They say the man had misdemeanor county warrants and have not connected him to the person’s death.